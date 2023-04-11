Rapper Lil Baby to perform at Fiserv Forum in August

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Diamond-certified rapper Lil Baby is bringing his national “It’s Only Us” tour to Fiserv Forum on Friday, Aug. 18.

In support of his most recent album, It’s Only Me, Lil Baby will be receiving tour support from GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho.

Pre-sale tickets already began at 10 a.m. today and general on-sale tickets start on Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m.

This tour announcement comes a month after Lil Baby released a new music video for his single “Forever” featuring Fridayy. The beloved QC rapper started this year on a high note after making his Saturday Night Live musical guest debut in January, performing both his singles “California Breeze’' and “Forever” from his hit album.

For more information and ticket purchasing, please visit itsonlyustour.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.