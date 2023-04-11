Plover native Joe Pavelski notches 1,000th career NHL point

DETROIT, Mich. (WSAW) - Plover native and Dallas Stars Forward Joe Pavelski recorded his 1,000th career NHL point on Monday. Pavelski becomes the 97th player in NHL history to reach the mark, and the 11th American born player to do so.

Pavelski got the point on a tipped goal in front of the net in the Dallas Stars game against the Detroit Red Wings, a fitting way to reach the mark for Pavelski who is known for scoring tipped goals.

Joe Pavelski's turn to get point #1000



Shoutout "Captain America" on 1k 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/eNzNOQB4JB — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 11, 2023

Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux also recorded his 1,000th career point today, marking the first day in NHL history when two players reach the mark.

Pavelski is in his 17th NHL season but he is still performing like he was a decade ago. He has 49 assists this season. He has 448 career goals and 552 assists. His 76 points this season is his fourth-most in his career.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.