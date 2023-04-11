News and First Alert Weather App
Plover native Joe Pavelski notches 1,000th career NHL point

Pavelski becomes the 97th player in NHL history to reach the mark, and the 11th American born player to do so.
Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings with...
Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings with teammates in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 10, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WSAW) - Plover native and Dallas Stars Forward Joe Pavelski recorded his 1,000th career NHL point on Monday. Pavelski becomes the 97th player in NHL history to reach the mark, and the 11th American born player to do so.

Pavelski got the point on a tipped goal in front of the net in the Dallas Stars game against the Detroit Red Wings, a fitting way to reach the mark for Pavelski who is known for scoring tipped goals.

Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux also recorded his 1,000th career point today, marking the first day in NHL history when two players reach the mark.

Pavelski is in his 17th NHL season but he is still performing like he was a decade ago. He has 49 assists this season. He has 448 career goals and 552 assists. His 76 points this season is his fourth-most in his career.

