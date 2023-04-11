Mark Murphy, current and former Packers plays stop by Wausau West on Packers Tailgate Tour

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Current and former Packers players made a surprise visit to Wausau West as part of the Packers Tailgate Tour on Tuesday.

Mark Murphy travelled with Aaron Jones, Elgton Jenkins and Romeo Doubs along with former players Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Eddie Lacy and Davon House. The group spoke to the students about the importance of goal setting and resilience.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix made his first visits in the state of Wisconsin since leaving the Packers organization after the 2018 season, and he’s eager to create a Packers legacy.

“Just change one kids life. If I can do that, as I’m here in earth, my time here is complete,” Clinton-Dix said. “I think being able to give back from my perspective of life, the things I’ve been through, and being able to install into young men and women to find their purpose and be driven and learn the discipline is a very important attribute.”

The tour was also facing a number of Aaron Rodgers questions, with Murphy saying there is “no update” on the trade discussions. Jenkins said he will miss his former teammate.

“He’s an overall good person, overall good teammate. The knowledge and the wisdom that he was given us at lunch or at breakfast or dinner, something like that that we’re not gonna have,” Jenkins said.

“Now we stepping into a future and a new Packer look. And Jordan Love, good friend, good teammate, good person so I feel like he’d be good. He’ll be good in the system.”

The stop at Wausau West was one of many stops in north central Wisconsin. The group stopped at Wittenberg High School before Wausau West before driving to Eau Claire Memorial High School. The group will come back around to stop at Rhinelander’s Habitat for Humanity Northwoods Wisconsin ReStore on Saturday, April 15 to take photos with people in exchange for donations to Habitat for Humanity.

