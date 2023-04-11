How supporting parents benefits children and helps them thrive

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Children do well when their parents do. It’s one of the messages from Children’s Wisconsin.

Corissa Seefeldt is the Parent Educator and Family Support at Children’s Wisconsin. She said as a parent, it can be hard to focus on your kids when your basic needs aren’t being fully met.

April is Strengthening Families month and they’ll hope to bring awareness to the topic.

“When a parent is happy and healthy, then they’re more able to interact with their kids at a more positive level, which fosters healthy development and healthy relationships and self-esteem,” said Seefeldt.

She said there are very simple ways to help parents feel supported.

“Sometimes just having somebody to talk to about parenting struggles and challenges can be helpful so that you know that you’re not alone. Always try to assume positive intent. When you’re speaking with somebody try not to mom shame or dad shame,” she explained.

The services offered at Children’s Wisconsin are at no cost to families or the county. They rely on donors to keep the programs running.

“Unfortunately, like other human service agencies in the area, we are also facing some funding struggles and funding loss. So we’re looking for, for funders to help keep our programs up and running so that we are able to support families throughout Marathon County,” Seefeldt explained.

Seefeldt said parents who need help will find it at Children’s Wisconsin.

“We offer parenting support programs for every stage of parenting from prenatal to teenagers,” she explained.

For more information, you can call their office at 715-848-1457 or reach out on their Facebook page.

Ongoing programs:

A 10-week program that emphasized the importance of communication. The program highlights how early talk helps build babies’ brains. Offered for children age 0 -36 months. Registration is required. The next sessions will begin the week of Feb.20, 2023.

Parenting a Teen - Here’s your help!

Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. Call 715-848-1457 or email centralwigroups@chw.org Lost? Don’t know what to do next? Take 90 minutes to learn how to relate to your teen. What you should do and shouldn’t do. How to avoid getting caught up in the drama and bring joy back to the relationship.

The 10-week program promotes positive parent practices to address and prevent a range of social, emotional and behavioral problems in children and teens. For parents of children all ages. 0-17. Call 715-660-0397 for more information to sign up.

