HIGHLIGHTS: Defensive plays, 5th inning outburst leads Medford baseball to win over Mosinee
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Defensive highlights and a big fifth inning triple led Medford baseball to a 4-1 win over Mosinee.
The game was a pitcher’s duel for the first half of the game, with Mosinee starting pitcher Garrett Shupe and Medford starting pitcher Logan Baumgartner trading scoreless innings. Baumgartner was able to make a highlight-worthy play of his own, while using his shortstop to catch a line drive that would’ve scored the go-ahead run.
In the fifth inning, Medford hit a leadoff double. Tanner Hraby blasted a bases-clearing double later in the inning off Keagen Jirschle to give Medford a 3-0 lead. They added one more run in the inning to take a 4-0 lead.
The Raiders are now 2-1 this season.
