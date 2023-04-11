News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

HIGHLIGHTS: Defensive plays, 5th inning outburst leads Medford baseball to win over Mosinee

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Defensive highlights and a big fifth inning triple led Medford baseball to a 4-1 win over Mosinee.

The game was a pitcher’s duel for the first half of the game, with Mosinee starting pitcher Garrett Shupe and Medford starting pitcher Logan Baumgartner trading scoreless innings. Baumgartner was able to make a highlight-worthy play of his own, while using his shortstop to catch a line drive that would’ve scored the go-ahead run.

In the fifth inning, Medford hit a leadoff double. Tanner Hraby blasted a bases-clearing double later in the inning off Keagen Jirschle to give Medford a 3-0 lead. They added one more run in the inning to take a 4-0 lead.

The Raiders are now 2-1 this season.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
Man, 22, facing drugs and weapon charges following incident Weston
Officer Emily Breidenbach (R) and Officer Hunter Scheel (L)
Merrill High School graduate killed in Barron County shooting, DOJ releases additional incident details
Stoney Acres Farms
Stoney Acres Farm issues recall of frozen pizzas
Critical incident in Barron Co.
UPDATE: Two police officers killed in Barron County
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track

Latest News

Medford vs Mosine
Medford vs Mosine
Blaskowski was two outs away from a perfect game during his no-hitter against Weyauwega-Fremont...
Hello, My Name Is: Wyatt Blaskowski
Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings with...
Plover native Joe Pavelski notches 1,000th career NHL point
The Royals won their school's third-ever state title last year.
Fresh off state title, Assumption amped up for new season