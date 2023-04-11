Hello, My Name Is: Wyatt Blaskowski

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - Wyatt Blaskowski will be the first to say that a no-hitter was not on his mind to begin his senior season at Amherst.

“Not at all to start the season,” said Blaskowski. “I mean, I didn’t really even think about it until the fifth inning and I was like, ‘Oh, this is happening.”

Sure enough, Blaskowski delivered on the no-hit performance in Amherst’s 8-0 win over Weyauwega-Fremont. Not only did Blaskowski not surrender a hit, he also didn’t give up a single walk and was just two outs shy of a perfect game.

“He was Wyatt in his truest form,” said Amherst head coach Bill Held. “That’s what we’ve seen the last few years and seeing him do it as a senior is even cooler. Just the ability to show up every day and we know he’s going to get ahead.”

Blaskowski said his own no-hitter was reminiscent of another no-no he was a part of.

“It was kinda deja vu. Ben Lee pitched one two years ago and so it was really nice to experience it for me,” said Blaskowski. “I was the first baseman on that first one for Ben and this one was just surreal, in the conference and with all my friends here at Amherst.”

Lee, who’s now pitching at UW-Milwaukee, was a big part of an Amherst pitching staff that had a team ERA of 1.64. Blaskowski played a monster role in that as well as the Falcons went a perfect 28-0 before reaching the state tournament. Blaskowski says the tradition of excellent pitching at Amherst is something all the guys can feed off of.

“It’s the contagious good pitching and just the support for each other,” said Blaskowski. “Everybody comes out here and they know whoever we throw on the mound’s going to do their best and they’re going to have a defense to back them up and it’s kind of just the support that the entire team has for each other.”

Blaskowski is hoping to get his team back to Grand Chute this year. However, after losing three crucial seniors, including Lee, he knows he has to step up.

“I just look to keep improving from last year on the mound and hitting too,” said Blaskowski. “With graduating the big three seniors that we did, it means we as seniors need to step up and produce more than we did in years past.”

Blaskowski’s coach is confident that he’ll continue to strive towards those improvements.

“That’s the fun part about a kid like Wyatt, he’s never satisfied with what he’s got,” said Held. “He’s looking for the next step and how to make him more effective.”

The season is still young as the Falcons play their first home game on their new grass infield this week. However, Blaskowski knows it’s important for the team to all be on the same page.

“We all understand that conference is our main goal right now,” said Blaskowski. “We’re going to keep throwing our best conference no matter what.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.