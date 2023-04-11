Flooding on Highway 107 in Lincoln County, lanes closed

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reporting flooding occurring on Highway 107 from Lone Pine Road to Taylor Drive in Lincoln County. Both North and Southbound lanes remain closed.

WisDOT expects the lanes will be closed for over two hours and to avoid the area. This is a developing story, check back for updates.

For any questions, you can contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department at 715-536-6272.

