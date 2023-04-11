First Alert Weather: Rapid snow melt, elevated fire risk continues, record highs ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperatures and river levels continue to rise over North Central Wisconsin. Runoff from snow melt contributing to high water levels and fast flows on rivers and streams. Breezy winds,low humidity and dew points will make the outdoors feel comfortable, however, increase the risk for fire weather conditions state-wide. Warm temperatures expected to come to an end over the upcoming weekend with a weather maker.

Rapid snow melt, rising river levels, fire weather risk with record breaking highs all in the forecast (WSAW)

Fire danger increased state wide Tuesday (WSAW)

Plan for another warm day Tuesday with a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs rising to the low-mid 70s. Slightly breezy winds, out of the southwest gusting up to 20 mph. Sunshine sticks around for Wednesday and Thursday with near-record highs possible. Highs will make a run towards 80. Winds becoming gustier Wednesday, up to 30 mph.

Warming with record highs Wednesday and Thursday (WSAW)

This warming trend will allow for rapid snow melt across North Central Wisconsin. Fast melting snow will lead to a rise in river levels in the region. Some minor flooding is expected closer to the river terrain.

Flooding warnings and advisories across the state of Wisconsin due to snow melting (WSAW)

Additionally, low humidity around 30-40% during the afternoons along with the breezy winds this week will set the region up for elevated fire weather concerns. The fire danger will be elevated for mid to late week, with a higher threat for Wednesday. Avoid any unnecessary burning or working with machinery that might spark a fire.

Higher risk for fire weather Wednesday (WSAW)

Fire weather conditions increase Thursday (WSAW)

Clouds will be on the increase for Friday as the next weather maker moves toward the western Great Lakes. Still mild with highs in the low 70s. Showers, along with a chance of a storm Friday night and into the day on Saturday. Expecting a cool down for the upcoming weekend, with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Rain showers start late Friday night. Widespread rain and thunderstorms into Saturday. (WSAW)

It is possible for low temperatures to drop into the 30s Saturday night through Sunday morning. If precipitation lingers during this timeframe, snow mixed with rain could occur.

Temperatures cool down overnight Saturday into Sunday, where lingering precipitation could fall as a mixture of snow and rain (WSAW)

