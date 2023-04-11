News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Evacuation order in effect for areas along Wisconsin River in Wausau, Police Chief said there is concern for city’s unhoused population

Wisconsin River on April 10, 2023
Wisconsin River on April 10, 2023(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - City leaders in Wausau say there is a concern for the city’s unhoused population due to rising waters that may cause flooding

According to a news release from Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven, city officials have been in contact with emergency management, Wisconsin Public Service and others regarding the current levels of the Wisconsin River and areas along the river that are likely to become flooded.

He explained WPS will be implementing flood procedures for the kayak course dam under the Scott Street bridge which will result in a closure of the Riverwalk trail in that area.

City officials met Tuesday and have determined we will need to evacuate certain locations due to the potential for flooding and the life-safety issues associated with that potential. Part of that decision-making process included a discussion about the potential danger to first responders if a medical or other emergency arose because of the rising river.

The locations of evacuation include under the Scott Street bridge on the east and west side of the river, Barker-Stewart Island, the Isle of Ferns Park, as well as a few other locations along the river.

The Parks Department will be closing Barker-Stewart Island and Isle of Ferns Park completely until water levels recede.

Bliven explained the city’s non-profit partners at Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army ensure there is adequate overnight bed space. Personal property will be stored by the Parks Department and Department of Public Works.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
Man, 22, facing drugs and weapon charges following incident Weston
Officer Emily Breidenbach (R) and Officer Hunter Scheel (L)
Merrill High School graduate killed in Barron County shooting, DOJ releases additional incident details
Stoney Acres Farms
Stoney Acres Farm issues recall of frozen pizzas
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
A procession was held on Monday for the two officers shot in the line of duty in Barron County.
Procession held Monday morning for 2 officers shot in the line of duty in Barron County

Latest News

Warming with record highs Wednesday and Thursday
First Alert Weather: Rapid snow melt, elevated fire risk continues, record highs ahead
Full lineup released for Riverfront Rendezvous 2023
Era Pancakes & Cafe
Era Pancakes & Cafe announces second location will open in Woodruff
Art Garfunkel cancels April 20 show at the Grand Theater