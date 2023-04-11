Evacuation order in effect for areas along Wisconsin River in Wausau, Police Chief said there is concern for city’s unhoused population

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - City leaders in Wausau say there is a concern for the city’s unhoused population due to rising waters that may cause flooding

According to a news release from Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven, city officials have been in contact with emergency management, Wisconsin Public Service and others regarding the current levels of the Wisconsin River and areas along the river that are likely to become flooded.

He explained WPS will be implementing flood procedures for the kayak course dam under the Scott Street bridge which will result in a closure of the Riverwalk trail in that area.

City officials met Tuesday and have determined we will need to evacuate certain locations due to the potential for flooding and the life-safety issues associated with that potential. Part of that decision-making process included a discussion about the potential danger to first responders if a medical or other emergency arose because of the rising river.

The locations of evacuation include under the Scott Street bridge on the east and west side of the river, Barker-Stewart Island, the Isle of Ferns Park, as well as a few other locations along the river.

The Parks Department will be closing Barker-Stewart Island and Isle of Ferns Park completely until water levels recede.

Bliven explained the city’s non-profit partners at Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army ensure there is adequate overnight bed space. Personal property will be stored by the Parks Department and Department of Public Works.

