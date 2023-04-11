News and First Alert Weather App
Era Pancakes & Cafe announces second location will open in Woodruff

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODRUFF, Wis. (WSAW) - A popular restaurant in Rib Mountain has announced it will open a second location in Woodruff.

Era Pancakes & Cafe already has a location on N Mountain Road. It opened early last year in the former U.S. Bank building.

An announcement on its website states a new location will open soon at 195 US-51. That’s the former Perkin’s building.

