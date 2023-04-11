News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Church youth group reenacts crucifixion with hopes of starting annual Easter tradition

Eastside Assembly of God and their youth group held a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus on Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
By Ja'Colbi Rivers and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – A church in Mississippi is turning heads for its youth group reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus on Easter Sunday.

However, Eastside Assembly of God in Moss Point is hoping to make the reenactment an annual tradition.

Minister David Greene said he wanted the youth group to perform a reenactment for two reasons: to teach the younger generation about the crucifixion and to remind everyone of the true meaning of Easter.

“The young people learn many lessons, as well as us,” Greene said. “We reestablished and relearned and reidentified what actually happened. There was a lot of scripture reference to what was going on to make sure we got things right during these times.”

A local lumber company helped the church with making the crosses, and a local family offered their land for the reenactment.

Video of the performance shows three shirtless boys “nailed” to crosses that are placed on top of a large mound of soil. Surrounding them are several onlookers, dressed in outfits that would have been worn at the time.

Near the end of the performance, actors are seen taking the boy who played Jesus off the cross, carrying his “lifeless” body.

Greene said he hopes to do the performance again next year.

“Reveal that, relive that, tell that story again so that perhaps someone could see and take advantage of it that hasn’t already,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
Man, 22, facing drugs and weapon charges following incident Weston
Officer Emily Breidenbach (R) and Officer Hunter Scheel (L)
Merrill High School graduate killed in Barron County shooting, DOJ releases additional incident details
Stoney Acres Farms
Stoney Acres Farm issues recall of frozen pizzas
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
A procession was held on Monday for the two officers shot in the line of duty in Barron County.
Procession held Monday morning for 2 officers shot in the line of duty in Barron County

Latest News

Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Police: Louisville shooting suspect bought gun legally a week ago
A Florida motorcyclist says he's happy to be alive after a terrible crash last month.
GRAPHIC: Car collides into motorcycle, caught on camera
Follow the yellow brick road to Beech Mountain in North Carolina and take part in one of the...
‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park announces limited reopening dates
The New Orleans Police Department said officer Trevor Abney died over the weekend.
Officer who survived being shot in head 2 years ago dies from complications, officials say
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip...
Democrats tap Chicago for 2024 convention, cite critical Midwest