Brewers place Brandon Woodruff on 15-day IL

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have placed starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, the Brewers announced Tuesday. The move is retroactive to April 8.

Woodruff made two starts this season, giving up just one earned run in 11.1 innings. It is unclear how suffered the injury.

Brandon Woodruff is headed to the injured list with shoulder inflammation. He wasn’t recovering as he hoped from his last start and the Brewers opted to go cautious with an IL stint.



The Brewers are hoping it will be a minimum stay. — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) April 11, 2023

The Brewers recalled Jansen Junk from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

