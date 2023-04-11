News and First Alert Weather App
Brewers place Brandon Woodruff on 15-day IL

Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff pitches to a St. Lois Cardinals batter during the first...
Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff pitches to a St. Lois Cardinals batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have placed starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, the Brewers announced Tuesday. The move is retroactive to April 8.

Woodruff made two starts this season, giving up just one earned run in 11.1 innings. It is unclear how suffered the injury.

The Brewers recalled Jansen Junk from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

