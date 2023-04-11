News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Art Garfunkel cancels April 20 show at the Grand Theater

(WNDU)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Grand Theater in Wausau has announced Art Garfunkel has canceled his April 20 performance.

A message on the Grand’s Facebook page, stated Garfunkel’s management has decided not to return to touring for the foreseeable future and has canceled all upcoming dates.

Ticketholders can contact The Grand’s Ticket Office at 715-842-0988 to discuss their options.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
Man, 22, facing drugs and weapon charges following incident Weston
Officer Emily Breidenbach (R) and Officer Hunter Scheel (L)
Merrill High School graduate killed in Barron County shooting, DOJ releases additional incident details
Stoney Acres Farms
Stoney Acres Farm issues recall of frozen pizzas
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
A procession was held on Monday for the two officers shot in the line of duty in Barron County.
Procession held Monday morning for 2 officers shot in the line of duty in Barron County

Latest News

Children's Wisconsin offers numerous programs to help struggling parents feel supported
How supporting parents benefits children and helps them thrive
American Pickers coming to Wisconsin this summer
Portion of Highway 107 in Merrill closed due to flooding
Flooding on Highway 107 in Lincoln County, lanes closed
Supporting Family Strengthening Efforts
Supporting Family Strengthening Efforts