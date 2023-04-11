Art Garfunkel cancels April 20 show at the Grand Theater

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Grand Theater in Wausau has announced Art Garfunkel has canceled his April 20 performance.

A message on the Grand’s Facebook page, stated Garfunkel’s management has decided not to return to touring for the foreseeable future and has canceled all upcoming dates.

Ticketholders can contact The Grand’s Ticket Office at 715-842-0988 to discuss their options.

