American Pickers coming to Wisconsin this summer

(Northern News Now)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Chamber has announced the cast of American Pickers is coming to the area for an upcoming show.

They’re looking for collectors in the area who may be interested in being on the show. They are looking for different, unusual, and unique items - something they’ve never seen before with an extraordinary story.

If you’re interested in being considered for the show or know someone who may be, you can reach out to them by phone at (646) 493-2184 or email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Be sure to include your full name, city/state, contact information, and a brief description of your collection.

The show only features private collections. Stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, and businesses will not be considered.

The Mercer Chamber of Commerce has also been notified Amercian Pickers will film in that area.

