3 short films highlighting refugee resettlement stories to be screened in central Wisconsin

(WSAW) - A Short film series, “New Neighbors: Refugee Resettlement and Asylum-Seeking in Central Wisconsin,” will be screened at two upcoming public events.

The films showcase the stories of recent newcomers in Central Wisconsin. The films profile families from Afghanistan, Nicaragua, and Congo, and their journeys to central Wisconsin.

Screenings of the films will take place April 12, 6:30 p.m., at the Dreyfus University Center Theater, UW Stevens Point, 1015 Reserve St., Stevens Point, and May 6, 3 p.m., at Whitewater Music Hall, 130 1st St, Wausau. Both events are free and open to the public, and registration is not required.

Filmmaker Laura Hunt and some of our new neighbors will participate in a Q&A session after the films.

The films were created for the New Neighbors Series, a public event series that examines the situations in the homelands of recent newcomers to the central Wisconsin area, and their experiences here in the U.S.

The New Neighbor Series is a collaboration between the Ethiopian Community Development Council, Rise Up Central Wisconsin, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service, Wisconsin Humanities, and Wisconsin Public Radio.

