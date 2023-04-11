2023 Ojibwe spring fishing season to begin soon

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR is reminding Wisconsinites of the protected tribal right to fish in certain Wisconsin waterways and the potential legal consequences if anyone is found interfering with that right during the upcoming Ojibwe spring fishing season.

“The Wisconsin DNR fully supports Ojibwe sovereignty and treaty rights,” said DNR Secretary Adam N. Payne. “We encourage tribal members to get out and exercise their treaty rights. Likewise, we remind the public that it is illegal to interfere with this right and have zero tolerance for harassment.”

In each tribal fishing season, tribal members harvest using various, high-efficiency methods including spearing and netting. The DNR collaborates with the Ojibwe tribes to uphold these tribal rights.

“It’s against the law to interfere with tribal members’ right to hunt, fish, and gather within the Ceded Territories,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “I join DNR Secretary Payne in calling for a peaceful and respectful spring tribal harvest season in Wisconsin.”

Part of the collaboration between the DNR and the Ojibwe tribes includes working together to set a safe harvest limit for every walleye and muskellunge lake in the Ceded Territory. These safe harvest limits ensure that the walleye and muskellunge harvests do not adversely affect each lake’s fishery.

Wisconsin Ceded Territory. (Wisconsin DNR)

The spring tribal fish harvest usually begins in mid-to-late April and runs through May, or shortly after the ice melts. The season typically starts in the southern portion of the Ceded Territory and moves north as the season progresses. The tribal harvest is not a date-regulated activity, and as a result, there is neither an open nor closed season.

There are 2,300 lakes larger than 25 acres in the Ceded Territory, including 919 walleye lakes and 623 musky lakes. Each year, the Ojibwe tribal members fish a portion of these lakes outside of reservation boundaries during their spring harvest season. Tribal members rely on these lakes to preserve their cultural heritage and also act as a vital food source for their communities.

By March 15 of every year, each tribe declares how many walleyes and muskellunge it intends to harvest from each lake based on the safe harvest limits. Harvest begins shortly after the ice melts, with nightly fishing permits issued by the tribes to their members to harvest a specific number of fish, including one walleye between 20 and 24 inches and one additional walleye of any size.

All fish that are taken are documented each night by a tribal clerk or warden who are present at boat landings. Once the declared harvest is reached in a given lake, no additional permits are issued for that lake, and the harvest ends. The Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission provides daily reports to the DNR for all fish harvested off-reservation by spearing or netting in the Ceded Territory.

In the mid-1800s, the Lake Superior Ojibwe Tribes ceded more than 22,000 square miles of tribal territory across Northern Wisconsin, including all or parts of 30 counties through a series of treaties with the United States federal government.

After Wisconsin became a state, state and local officials frequently assumed statehood superseded Ojibwe treaty rights and regulated or prohibited off-reservation hunting, fishing, and gathering by tribal members.

In 1983, a federal court ruling reaffirmed the Ojibwe had the right to hunt, fish, and gather off-reservation in the Ceded Territory, including the right to catch fish by spearing and netting.

Anyone violating tribal rights could be charged under several Wisconsin laws, fined up to $10,000, and sentenced up to nine months in prison. Additionally, any tribal member whose rights are violated may bring civil action for damages and seek a restraining order.

Report any rights infringements to local law enforcement immediately by calling 911. You can also call or text the confidential DNR Tip Hotline at 1-800-TIP-WDNR, as soon as possible to make a report of an event. Additionally, you can contact the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission Enforcement office at 715-685-2113 to document an incident.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.