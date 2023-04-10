News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Eagles Club provides free Easter meals

People waiting for a free meal at the Wausau Eagles Club.
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Eagles Club hosted its fourth Easter Drive-Up Dinner today. The line stretched all the way to neighborhoods, blocking boaters from parking at the Eagles Club.

“I think they wait for as long as possible because we do have a lot of people that are by themselves for the holidays or you know, maybe they are having a hard time and they need a free meal and that’s our purpose,” said Eagles Club Auxiliary President Linda Burger.

At one point during the event people were so eager to get their meal they may have sped up a little too soon.

“Even though we had a fender bender and a few people that road rage they have been patient, even waiting for food while we’re short and waiting for it to be fixed,” said Burger.

To put on an event like this takes work and it can’t be done in just one day. Linda said none of this would be possible without generous volunteers.

“We have an assembly line. We go right down, so it’s not just one person standing all day long. We’re constantly moving and then we have two that go out and as soon as that car drives up and they say, “We want four meals,” we’re able to do it,” said Burger.

Linda said she continues to do this each year to give back to the community.

