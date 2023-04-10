‘Very High’ fire danger across large parts of Wisconsin, DNR says

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to stay vigilant and avoid burning because of very high fire danger across most of Wisconsin.

“The forecast indicates warm, dry and windy conditions today through Thursday,” DNR states in a news release. “On windy, dry days, embers from any fire, especially burn piles and campfires, can easily escape control and cause a wildfire if not properly extinguished.”

Areas with ‘very high’ danger on Monday include Adams, Brown, Buffalo, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Manitowoc, Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Portage, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Vernon, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood counties.

The DNR is suspending annual burn permits in 19 counties due to current and forecasted conditions. The DNR has responded to 34 wildfires burning 45 acres in the last week. The department also said fires were small due to quick action by suppression resources.

Check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR website.

