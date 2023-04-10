Tickets still available for free concert featuring Gina Chávez at Grand Theater

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Grand Theater in Wausau will host a free concert on Wednesday featuring the bilingual songs of Gina Chávez.

Even though the show is free to attend, concertgoers need to reserve tickets. Click here.

The concert is part of the Lift Every Voice series at the Grand Theater.

Gina Chávez is a 12-time Austin Music Award winner, including 2019 Female Vocalist and 2015 Austin Musician of the Year. She explores the true meaning of Americana as she and her band take audiences on a high-energy journey through Latin America and beyond. According to her bio, she’s a defender of women’s and LGBT rights, Gina serves as a cultural ambassador with the US State Department and co-founded Niñas Arriba, a college fund for young Latinas, with her wife.

The concert is April 12 at 7:30 p.m.

