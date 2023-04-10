News and First Alert Weather App
Summerfest announces Ne-Yo to perform at BMO Pavilion on July 8

By Sean White
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Summerfest, presented by American Family Insurance, is excited to announce Ne-Yo as the headliner for the BMO Pavilion on July 8. Ne-Yo is the last headlining artist to be announced at the BMO Pavilion during Summerfest.

Summerfest is celebrating its 55th anniversary in 2023.

Tickets for reserved seating will go on sale this Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. on Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the Summerfest Box Office. Tickets include admission to Summerfest on the day of the performance.

During Summerfest, concerts at the BMO Pavilion will once again offer seating options for all evening headlining performances, giving fans the choice of reserved seats available for purchase or free general admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information visit Summerfest.com

