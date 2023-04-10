Stoney Acres Farm issues recall of frozen pizzas

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - Stoney Acres Farms is issuing a voluntary recall of some of its frozen pizzas sold at retail stores.

The Class 1 recall is for the Stoney Pepperoni frozen pizzas. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, state inspectors found evidence the product was produced without the benefit of inspection.

The pizzas were sold from Stoney Acres Farm, Sawmill Brewing, Golden Harvest Market, and the Wausau Farmers Market.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have this product can discard it.

