School District of Rhinelander brings back ‘Get Out and Walk’ community challenge

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The School District of Rhinelander Community Education Program is once again offering a 100-mile, “Get Out and Walk” challenge for the community.

Walking is a healthy activity for anyone and spring is a great time to get outside once again. The school district is encouraging everyone, including family and friends to take part in this activity. Each participant needs to register by April 16 and submit a $10 entrance fee.

Here are the details and what to expect:

Walk 100 miles in seven weeks (April 17–June 4)

Enjoy the fresh air of the Northwoods.

Walking routes are your choice

Keep track of your distance and log your miles

After the seven weeks is up, email your completed log sheet to Mike Cheslock at cheslmik@rhinelander.k12.wi.us

Anyone who completes the challenge will be eligible for a random drawing for Chamber Bucks!

An official mileage log sheet is available on the school district’s website

Everyone who participates in the challenge will receive a free pint glass.

You can register online and pay with a debit or credit card at https://www.rhinelander.k12.wi.us/community/communityeducation.cfm, or you can print off a form, complete it, and send it in the mail with payment to:

School District of Rhinelander

Attn: Community Education Program

665 Coolidge Ave., Suite B

Rhinelander, WI 54501

Questions should be directed to Mike Cheslock at 715-365-9745 or cheslmik@rhinelander.k12.wi.us.

