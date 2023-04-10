News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

School District of Rhinelander brings back ‘Get Out and Walk’ community challenge

(WALB)
By Sean White
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The School District of Rhinelander Community Education Program is once again offering a 100-mile, “Get Out and Walk” challenge for the community.

Walking is a healthy activity for anyone and spring is a great time to get outside once again. The school district is encouraging everyone, including family and friends to take part in this activity. Each participant needs to register by April 16 and submit a $10 entrance fee.

Here are the details and what to expect:

  • Walk 100 miles in seven weeks (April 17–June 4)
  • Enjoy the fresh air of the Northwoods.
  • Walking routes are your choice
  • Keep track of your distance and log your miles
  • After the seven weeks is up, email your completed log sheet to Mike Cheslock at cheslmik@rhinelander.k12.wi.us
  • Anyone who completes the challenge will be eligible for a random drawing for Chamber Bucks!
  • An official mileage log sheet is available on the school district’s website
  • Everyone who participates in the challenge will receive a free pint glass.

You can register online and pay with a debit or credit card at https://www.rhinelander.k12.wi.us/community/communityeducation.cfm, or you can print off a form, complete it, and send it in the mail with payment to:

School District of Rhinelander

Attn: Community Education Program

665 Coolidge Ave., Suite B

Rhinelander, WI 54501

Questions should be directed to Mike Cheslock at 715-365-9745 or cheslmik@rhinelander.k12.wi.us.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical incident in Barron Co.
UPDATE: Two police officers killed in Barron County
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Stoney Acres Farms
Stoney Acres Farm issues recall of frozen pizzas
Above average temps through late week, chillier later next weekend.
First Alert Weather: Serving up of unseasonably warm weather for the week ahead
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say

Latest News

Summerfest announces Ne-Yo to perform at BMO Pavilion on July 8
Highs to make a run to 80 mid-week. Record highs possible. Remaining warm and above normal for...
First Alert Weather: Taste of late Spring this week, elevated fire weather concerns
Colin Belton and Donald Driver.
D.C. Everest teen wins $7,500 Cousins Subs scholarship
‘Very High’ fire danger across large parts of Wisconsin, DNR says