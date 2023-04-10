Procession held Monday morning for 2 officers shot in the line of duty in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A procession for two fallen police officers took place Monday morning in Barron County.

WEAU-TV reports the procession started in Barron and will continue to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Officer in Minnesota.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a statement late Saturday that it was investigating the shooting in Cameron. An officer from the Chetek Police Department conducted a traffic stop around 3:38 p.m. and at some point gunfire was exchanged with the motorist, the department said. The Chetek officer and another officer from Cameron were pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect in the shooting was taken to a hospital and later died, the department said.

WEAU reports an updated press release will likely be sent at 2 p.m. Monday. A news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Barron County Justice Center.

Monday evening an escort is planned for the officers back to the funeral home in Barron County.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

