Men on Boats to be held April 13-15 at Whitewater Music Hall in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - You likely know Wausau Community Theater for its shows at the Grand Theater, but you might not know about the shows that they do at Whitewater Music Hall.

“We started back in 2020, with our first play called Beyond Therapy. And the idea behind that is to bring some lesser known plays to the community, instead of just the musicals that we do at the Grand,” explained the show’s director Chanel Volpel.

She said this is one way to show the community that there is a whole world of theater out there.

Men on Boats is April 13-15 at 7 p.m. at Whitewater Music Hall. General seating tickets are $15 at showtix4u.com. $20 table seating is available by calling 715-359-3972. Vogel said a casual performance on Saturday at Central Wisconsin Children’s Theater. And that will be for a reduced ticket price of $10.

Vogel explained that Men on Boats is a fictionalized historical account of the John Wesley Powell expedition of 1869.

“So that was when the US government commissioned John Wesley Powell and a group of 10 men altogether to go down the Green and Colorado River and map that out and to show us the route to the Grand Canyon,” said Vogel.

She said Men on Boats is played by all women portraying men.

Monday on Sunrise 7, Rosalee Oassen who’s playing Major John Wesley Powell and Stephanie McFadden playing William Dunn performed an excerpt from the play live on Monday morning. To watch the performance, click play on the video box above.

