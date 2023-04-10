News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Man, 22, facing drugs and weapon charges following incident Weston

Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 22-year-old man has been taken into custody following a suspicious incident Monday in Weston.

Captain John Rusinek from the Everest Metro Police Department said they responded to the McDonald’s on Business 51 around 1:20 p.m. for the report of a person acting suspiciously. The caller also believed the person had a weapon.

The suspect was arrested around 2 p.m. near Keck Avenue and Business 51. That location is not far from McDonald’s.

Rusinek said they’re recommending the suspect be charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.

No one was injured and the suspect was arrested without any issues.

D.C. Everest Junior High was on a soft lockdown during the search for the suspect.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical incident in Barron Co.
UPDATE: Two police officers killed in Barron County
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Stoney Acres Farms
Stoney Acres Farm issues recall of frozen pizzas
Above average temps through late week, chillier later next weekend.
First Alert Weather: Serving up of unseasonably warm weather for the week ahead
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say

Latest News

AP sources: EPA car rule to push huge increase in EV sales
Recipe provided by the Wisconsin Beef Council
Easy to make fritatta with beef and veggies for a protein-filled breakfast
School District of Rhinelander brings back ‘Get Out and Walk’ community challenge
Summerfest announces Ne-Yo to perform at BMO Pavilion on July 8