Man, 22, facing drugs and weapon charges following incident Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 22-year-old man has been taken into custody following a suspicious incident Monday in Weston.

Captain John Rusinek from the Everest Metro Police Department said they responded to the McDonald’s on Business 51 around 1:20 p.m. for the report of a person acting suspiciously. The caller also believed the person had a weapon.

The suspect was arrested around 2 p.m. near Keck Avenue and Business 51. That location is not far from McDonald’s.

Rusinek said they’re recommending the suspect be charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.

No one was injured and the suspect was arrested without any issues.

D.C. Everest Junior High was on a soft lockdown during the search for the suspect.

