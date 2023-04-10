News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Governor Evers and Senator Baldwin tour 9-8-8 crisis facility in Green Bay

The 9-8-8 crisis center launched July of 2022
Gov. Evers and Sen. Baldwin tour 9-8-8 Call Center in Green Bay
Gov. Evers and Sen. Baldwin tour 9-8-8 Call Center in Green Bay(Emily Reilly)
By Emily Reilly
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - State leaders were in Green Bay this afternoon, checking in on the new 9-8-8 crisis call center. Both Gov. Evers and Sen. Baldwin toured the center and also held a roundtable discussion where they covered a variety of topics surrounding mental health.

9-8-8 was launched last July to help those in distress or in a crisis connect with trained counselors. Since then, the center says calls for help have increased from 1,100 to 4,500-5,000 calls per month.

The program manager at the call center says they anticipated this surge before it launched-- and increased their staff accordingly. Sen. Baldwin says changing the line from ten digits to three digits and also making it available by text allows more people who may be struggling to reach out for help.

Gov. Evers previously said 2023 will be “the year of mental health.’” He said it has been an issue long before the pandemic.

“Things are going well, I’m just amazed at over such a short period of time how well it’s going,” said Gov. Evers. “We have caring people responding to people that are struggling.”

Staff at the family services center also say they’re currently working on creating remote positions, and anticipate the amount of calls to grow even more.

“There’s no question in my mind that with the launch of 9-8-8 nationally and in Wisconsin last summer, that people’s lives have been saved, that they have known where to turn and where to reach,” said Sen. Baldwin.

Staff at the call center want to mention there are help lines callers can be directed to if they identify as a veteran or don’t speak English, where they can receive specialized services.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stoney Acres Farms
Stoney Acres Farm issues recall of frozen pizzas
Critical incident in Barron Co.
UPDATE: Two police officers killed in Barron County
Officer Emily Breidenbach (R) and Officer Hunter Scheel (L)
Merrill High School graduate killed in Barron County shooting, DOJ releases additional incident details
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Above average temps through late week, chillier later next weekend.
First Alert Weather: Serving up of unseasonably warm weather for the week ahead

Latest News

A rise in temperatures is causing a rise in water levels throughout the area
Dedicated trivia-goers camped out in front of 90 FM to register for Trivia Weekend.
Registration opens for world’s largest trivia contest in Stevens Point
Senators Baldwin and Johnson from Wisconsin introduced the bill in the U.S. Senate to...
The CURD Act looking to take non-dairy products out to pasture
David Johnson works the donation door at the Weston Goodwill location.
You Know You’re From...Weston: David Johnson
Highs to make a run to 80 mid-week. Record highs possible. Remaining warm and above normal for...
First Alert Weather: Taste of late Spring this week, elevated fire weather concerns