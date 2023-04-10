News and First Alert Weather App
Gov. Evers identifies officers killed in Barron County shooting

Squad car of fallen officer from the Chetek Police Department in the City of Chetek, WI
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has identified the two Wisconsin police officers who were killed in a shootout.

Evers identified the officers in a tweet Monday as Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department. The governor offered his condolences to their families and said he planned to sign executive orders lowering U.S. and Wisconsin flags in their honor once funeral arrangements have been made.

According to the Justice Department, the officers conducted a traffic stop Saturday afternoon in Cameron that ended in an exchange of gunfire with an individual. Both officers were pronounced at the scene. The individual involved died at a hospital. Authorities have not released that person’s name.

Cameron is a village of 1,700 people in northwestern Wisconsin. Chetek is a city of about 2,200 people roughly 9 miles (14 kilometers) southeast of Cameron.

