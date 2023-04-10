Fresh off state title, Assumption amped up for new season

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Last June, the Assumption Royals took home the school’s third-ever state title by beating Barneveld 3-1. The reality of taking home the crown took a while to set in.

“It was kind of amazing to get back to school and people were like, ‘Congratulations,’ said senior Cristin Casey. “It’s like wow, I kind of forgot. I just won a state championship. It’s huge.”

“Cristin and I were kind of just looking at each other and being like, ‘Wait, we just won a D-5 state championship, like what’s going on?’ said senior Ava Schill.

As that reality began to settle in, so too did the want to get back on the field.

“I wanted to go to practice on Monday,” said Schill. “I was ready to go.”

As the extended Wisconsin weather stretched into April, Assumption had to postpone their first two games of the season. On Thursday, the team got out for just their second outside practice of the year.

“I’m definitely not a fan of being in the gym for a month straight,” said junior Anna Schooley. “I think, it being this nice out, even if it’s a little bit windy, I think we should take advantage of it and it’s just way better to play outside.”

The Royals race outside with a roster that only has grown from last year’s state-title-winning team. The group lost zero players and even gained four seniors. However, as they begin games, they recognize other teams will be gunning for them.

“Last year, as our coaches have said, we were the hunters. Now we’re the hunted,” said senior Claire Nelson. “We were really hunting for that state championship last year, but now there’s a target on our backs as well.”

The team is embracing the target on their backs, confident in the group they have.

“I think we just need to stay the path, take one game at a time, win every game, every team wants to beat us,” said Casey. “If we do that, I think we’ll be right back on the big stage.”

However, the most exciting thing at the forefront of the Royals’ minds is the joy of getting back on the field.

“We’ve all been pretty impatient and just wanting to get going and just been excited and just ready for it,” said Schill.

The Royals begin their season Monday afternoon at Stratford.

