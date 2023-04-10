First Alert Weather: Taste of late Spring this week, elevated fire weather concerns

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rapid snow melt on tap for the week as highs gradually warm towards the 70s, possibly the 80s. Some record breaking highs could be set. Though the warm weather will be nice to spend outdoors, the side effects of this warm up will be rising river levels and elevated fire risk.

A weak front slowly moving into the area Monday morning triggering some light scattered rain showers over North Central Wisconsin. Minimal accumulations expected, with precipitation quickly clearing the region after sunrise. Lows by daybreak in the upper 40s to low 50s. Some clouds will yield to sunshine on Monday and mild. Highs in the upper 60s, hitting the low 70s in some locations.

Even warmer Tuesday with a good deal of sunshine. Highs rising to the low-mid 70s. Sunshine sticks around for Wednesday and Thursday with near-record highs possible. Highs Wednesday will make a run towards 80. Upper 70s Thursday. Winds gradually becoming breezy starting Tuesday, remaining breezy through the end of the work. Southwest wind gusts around 20 mph Tuesday, becoming gustier Wednesday and Thursday up to 30 mph.

This warming trend will allow for rapid snow melt across North Central Wisconsin. Fast melting snow will lead to a rise in river levels in the region. Some minor flooding is expected closer to the river terrain. Additionally, low humidity around 30-40% during the afternoons along with the breezy winds this week will set the region up for elevated fire weather concerns. The fire danger will be elevated for mid to late week, with a higher threat for Wednesday. Avoid any unnecessary burning or working with machinery that might spark a fire.

Clouds will be on the increase for Friday as the next weather maker moves toward the western Great Lakes. Still mild with highs in the low 70s. Showers, along with a chance of a storm Friday night and into the day on Saturday. Expecting a cool down fo rthe upcoming weekend, with highs in the 40s and 50s.

