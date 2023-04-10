News and First Alert Weather App
Fallen Chetek officer worked in Stoughton, former colleagues remember

Stoughton police officers are wearing their badges with black and blue mourning bands wrapped around them.
By Michelle Baik
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Stoughton police officers are wearing their badges with black and blue mourning bands wrapped around them. They’re grieving two fallen Wisconsin officers, one of whom was a former colleague.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed Monday that Emily Breidenbach was one of the two officers who died while responding to a traffic stop. She was with Hunter Scheel, a Cameron police officer, and was checking on the driver’s welfare when gunfire was exchanged, the DOJ said.

“It’s hard to really put it into words. Emily is the first officer I worked with that was killed in the line of duty,” Stoughton Police Chief Daniel Jenks said.

Breidenbach was 32 years old. Scheel was 23.

Officer Emily Breidenbach (R) and Hunter Scheel (L)
Officer Emily Breidenbach (R) and Hunter Scheel (L)(Respective police departments)

Breidenbach started her career in Stoughton. Jenks said that was in 2015, and she made an impression on those around her with an outgoing personality.

“She had a big smile, just bigger than life, just always happy to see everyone,” Jenks said.

Police Officer Emily Breidenbach in Stoughton
Police Officer Emily Breidenbach in Stoughton(Courtesy of Stoughton Police Dept.)

Detective Sergeant Cole Sargent said, “She was definitely bubbly and could make anyone smile and really was good with the community while she was here.”

Breidenbach kept in touch with Sargent even after she left Stoughton. She served there for about nine months before joining the Chetek Police Department, where she had served for about 4 years, the DOJ wrote.

“It’s obviously a sad day, a sad weekend, and I think just reflecting back on our memories with Emily is helping us push through,” Sargent said.

Scheel had about a year of law enforcement service, according to the DOJ. It was only December when he graduated from police academy.

