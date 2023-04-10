Aspirus Seeks applicants for paid CNA Training Program

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Applications are due by April 30 for Aspirus Health System’s paid CNA training program in Rhinelander.

Accepted students will be enrolled in classes at Nicolet Technical College and will receive training to be a Certified Nursing Assistant. The first training session is scheduled to begin May 30. There are eight seats available in the May program class.

“Because CNA’s play such a critical part of quality healthcare, Aspirus sees this as an investment in the health of our community,” said Aspirus Talent Delivery Partner, Brooke Pliska. “CNA’s do such meaningful work, interacting directly with patients and aiding them with daily living activities.”

The accelerated program allows participants to receive the education and experience needed to become a Certified Nursing Assistant, with added financial support to help guarantee success. When accepted into the program, participants receive paid tuition, course materials, scrubs and a stipend that will allow them to dedicate full-time attention to training for their new career.

Once an individual has completed classes, a clinical rotation at Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital and certification exams, they will be offered a full-or-part-time CNA position within the Aspirus system.

For more information about the Aspirus CNA Training Program, visit aspirus.org/cna or email Brooke Pliska at Brooke.Pliska@aspirus.org.

