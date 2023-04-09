News and First Alert Weather App
Sawmill Brewing Company hosts Easter egg hunt

Parents and kids getting ready to hunt for eggs.
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Easter is just a hop away and some businesses are celebrating early. Sawmill Brewing Company hosted and Easter egg hunt for both children and adults. Adults hunted to find a free beer token or score some Sawmill Brewing Company merchandise.

“Adults don’t really get enough of outlets, you know? We really want to allow adults to also have the fun that kids have too,” said Sawmill Brewing Company Marketing and Events Planner Maria Schmelling.

Newschannel 7 spoke to some kids about how the hunt went.

“It was really busy and really fun because everyone was trying to steal the eggs,” said Alya from Birnamwood.

“It was really fun I liked how they were all scattered around. It wasn’t that easy to find all the eggs,” said Nathan from Illinois.

After kids collected all their prizes they could go meet the star of the event, the Easter bunny. This is the first year they’ve done two kid’s hunts with a younger and older age group. As for the adults, they were having a tough time finding those eggs. Some even brought in their kids for backup.

