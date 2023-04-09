Parks and Recreations Department hosts 2nd Annual Marathon Park Easter Eggstravaganza

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Easter is almost here and the Marathon County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its 2nd Annual Eggstravaganza Easter Egg Hunt.

“We went here the first year and we were like really happy because we did this last time and we had so much fun,” said Elle Breitenbach, a participant.

Hundreds of egg-cited kids and parents hopped over to Marathon Park for the Easter Eggstravaganza.

“It’s really awesome when you see people turn out and see the enjoyment on the kid’s faces and the excitement when we say go and they go grab those eggs and candy,” said Mark Dorow, the recreation superintendent.

About 3,500 to 4,000 eggs were scattered around for the children to scoop up.

“For the 1 and 2-year-olds, we don’t put anything in eggs because we don’t want them having candy, but for them just getting an egg makes them happy. For the rest of the kids we put candy in each and every one of the eggs,” said Dorow. ]

Each kid collected a different number of eggs. Some eggs even had a special prize.

“And then in certain eggs, we did have little coins that people got bigger baskets and little gifts,” said Dorow.

“We were getting easter eggs and candy and I got a coin and I got a little bag,” said Kacie Dahlgren, another participant.

The Easter Bunny even made an early arrival.

“The easter bunny showed up. So everybody got to take a picture with the easter bunny. And that always puts the cherry on top for easter weekend,” said Dorow.

