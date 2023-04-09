First Alert Weather: A serving of unseasonably warm weather for the week ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather for Easter Sunday will be milder than last year and not feature any snow. Sun mixes with clouds as the day goes on as temps rise to around 60. A warm-up is in the cards for the days ahead with a decent amount of sunshine and afternoon readings reaching the 70s for mid to late week. Some record highs could be set. The side effects will be rising river levels and also the risk of an elevated fire danger.

Sun mixing with clouds, a bit breezy, and milder for Easter Sunday. (WSAW)

Sunshine started off Easter Sunday in North Central Wisconsin, but clouds will be filtering in as the day goes along. No less, it will be dry and a bit milder. Highs in the mid 50s in the north, to the upper 50s to low 60s in Central Wisconsin.

A cold front will be slowly siding into the area Sunday night into early Monday morning. Scattered showers are possible, but whatever rainfall we do pick up will be minimal. Lows by daybreak on Monday in the low to mid 40s. Clouds will yield to sunshine on Monday and mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Clouds tonight with a chance of showers overnight ahead of a cold front. (WSAW)

A chance of showers early Monday morning. (WSAW)

Sunshine returns by Monday afternoon. (WSAW)

The real warm-up gets underway for Tuesday with a good deal of sunshine and breezy. Highs rising to around 70. The sunshine sticks around for Wednesday and Thursday with near-record highs possible on both days. Highs on Wednesday are in the upper 70s to near 80, while in the mid 70s Thursday. With the warmer weather, the snow pack across the north will be melting fast, leading to a rise in river levels in the region. Some minor flooding is expected closer to the river terrain.

Wisconsin River will be rising in Rothschild and other locations downstream. (WSAW)

In addition, with the dry weather and brisk breeze, the fire danger will be elevated for mid to late week. We are going to closely monitor this to see if the fire danger reaches the extreme category. If that does occur, a First Alert Weather Day may be needed later in the week ahead. In the meantime, avoid any unnecessary burning or working with machinery that might spark a fire.

Elevated fire danger for mid to late week. (WSAW)

Clouds will be on the increase for Friday as the next weather maker moves toward the western Great Lakes. Still mild with highs in the low 70s. Showers, along with a chance of a storm Friday night and into the day on Saturday. Highs on Saturday in the mid 60s. Cooler next Sunday with considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

