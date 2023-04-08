Wisconsin Rapids baseball sweeps Rhinelander in twin bill
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids baseball claimed a clean sweep of Rhinelander in a Friday morning doubleheader with the Hodags.
In the first game, the two teams were scoreless heading into the sixth inning. Rhinelander’s Sam Schneider raced home on a passed ball, giving the Hodags a 1-0 lead.
But the Red Raiders were able to tie it up on a single from Marcos Simonsen. Brett Simonsen backed up his teammate with a double to left, scoring two runs. The Red Raiders won that game 4-1, taking game two as well 14-2.
