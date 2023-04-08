Wausau Police investigating serious crash involving suspected wrong-way driver

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people have been critically injured following an overnight crash in Wausau.

Chief Deputy Matt Barnes said the crash happened around 2 a.m. early Saturday morning on I-39/US Hwy 51 at the State Highway 29 interchange. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Barnes explained in an email it appeared that one vehicle had been southbound in the northbound lanes of I-39/US Hwy 51, when it collided with a second vehicle that was northbound.

As a result of the crash I-39/US Hwy 51 northbound was closed at the Sherman Street exit. The exit ramp from State Highway 29 westbound to I-39/ U.S Highway 51 northbound is was also closed. I39/US 51 northbound re-opened around 7 a.m.

The Wausau Police Department Crash Reconstruction/Investigation Team is anticipating their investigation will be complete and the roadways will reopen by approximately 9 a.m.

Until the highway reopens, northbound traffic is being diverted to Sherman Street. Vehicles can access Northbound I-39/US Hwy 51 at the Stewart Ave/STH 52 on ramp.

