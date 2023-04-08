News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point’s Sam Hauser shows off dunking skills, scores NBA career-high 26 points

Boston Celtics' Sam Hauser (30) dunks in front of Toronto Raptors' Precious Achiuwa (5) during...
Boston Celtics' Sam Hauser (30) dunks in front of Toronto Raptors' Precious Achiuwa (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON, Mass. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native and Celtics forward Sam Hauser turned in a slam dunk performance in a career game on Friday.

Hauser scored a career-high 26 points in the Celtics’ win over the Raptors, dunking multiple times in the process.

After the game, Hauser said he hadn’t had that many dunks in a game since his days at SPASH.

“I just needed some space. Had to load up. I’m not as quick twitch as other guys, I need a little time to load up and take off,” Hauser said. “I had some open ones tonight so it felt good to get a couple of them tonight.”

Hauser’s teammates were seen celebrating Hauser’s dunks on the bench.

“It’s cool to see them celebrating something I did,” Hauser said.

Hauser’s Celtics won the game 121-102. They will be the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference behind the Bucks.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

