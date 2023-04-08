Stevens Point’s Sam Hauser shows off dunking skills, scores NBA career-high 26 points

BOSTON, Mass. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native and Celtics forward Sam Hauser turned in a slam dunk performance in a career game on Friday.

Hauser scored a career-high 26 points in the Celtics’ win over the Raptors, dunking multiple times in the process.

His name is Slam Hauser pic.twitter.com/h6XDj6FCyQ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 8, 2023

SAM HAUSER DUNK ALERT pic.twitter.com/4xyYFOk1H3 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 8, 2023

After the game, Hauser said he hadn’t had that many dunks in a game since his days at SPASH.

“I just needed some space. Had to load up. I’m not as quick twitch as other guys, I need a little time to load up and take off,” Hauser said. “I had some open ones tonight so it felt good to get a couple of them tonight.”

Hauser’s teammates were seen celebrating Hauser’s dunks on the bench.

“It’s cool to see them celebrating something I did,” Hauser said.

Hauser’s Celtics won the game 121-102. They will be the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference behind the Bucks.

