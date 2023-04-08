News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

University of Oklahoma police say no threat found after earlier shots fired report

Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of...
Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of possible shots fired.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Police on Friday night were investigating a report of shots being fired at the University of Oklahoma and people on campus were told to shelter in place.

After searching thoroughly, officials from campus say no threat was found and the alert to shelter in place was canceled.

Campus police received the report around 9:30 p.m. and told people to avoid the South Oval area.

However, there was no immediate confirmation any shots had been fired and no injuries were reported.

The university initially tweeted: “There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!”

However, in later tweets the university only said police were investigating “possible shots fired.”

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin DOJ investigate Stevens Point shooting
Suspect condition unknown after officer involved shooting in Stevens Point
1 person injured after motorcycle crash in Wood County
Marcus Cinema at Cedar Creek.
Nike, Michael Jordan movie ‘Air’ writer has Wausau tie
Stevens Point attempted retail theft case
Stevens Point Police seek info about attempted retail theft case
Photos taken inside the theater Saturday after the collapse.
SPASH teen’s life saved in roof collapse

Latest News

'Pizza on the Farm' Back for the Season
'Pizza on the Farm' Back for the Season
1 Person Shot by Police
1 Person Shot by Police
Finding a Location for the Justice Center
Finding a Location for the Justice Center
Wisconsin Rapids Baseball
Wisconsin Rapids baseball sweeps Rhinelander in twin bill