Minocqua man arrested for 4th OWI
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Village of Maine, Wis. (WSAW) - A 44-year-old Minocqua man was arrested Thursday for his 4th OWI.
According to a press release, a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped Norman Weltmeyer for a speed violation on US Highway 51 in the Village of Maine in Marathon County.
The trooper said he saw open intoxicants on the front passenger seat, detected a strong odor of intoxicants coming from inside the vehicle, and the 44-year-old male driver showed signs of impairment.
After a field sobriety test, Weltmeyer was arrested for Operating Under the Influence, 4th offense.
