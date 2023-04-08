Interest rate hikes are at the heart of trying to slow inflation

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Having money in the bank is always important and if you’re a person who saves, you’ll see the upside in higher interest rates.

However, the big question is, what does that all mean for you and your future finances? Jason Glisczynski, certified financial planner and CEO of Silvertree Retirement Planning in Stevens Point said when the fed rate increases, so does the amount in your savings.

“It definitely benefits savers so if you’re a person that has money in the bank or a credit union, typically when we see the federal rates increasing, you’re going to increase rates on your savings accounts certificates of deposits or money market accounts or things of that nature”, said Glisczynski.

If you can’t or are too much in a financial bind to be able to save, there are still some options to help cut costs that can alleviate the strain on your wallet.

“Many software programs can link up to your bank account to help you categorize where you’re spending the dollars, whether it be at restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores or types of expenses,” said Glisczynski.

He added that it’s important to keep your debt under control. “If you have what we call revolving things like credit cards and home equity lines of credit, those tend to be impacted the most because they’re unsecured. When we see rate increases, those are the things that tend to be the most expensive so definitely have a plan in place to get those under control.”

If you do have some extra money, consider contributing to your 401k.

“It makes sense to at least contribute enough to those plans to get the match dollars, get the free money essentially, that you’re getting from the employer, and if possible, clean up your credit score,” said Glisczynski. “If you have credit card debt, or getting a car loan, mortgages do tend to move in the same direction so the cost of borrowing funds is definitely going to be more expensive.”

Another tip and key to financial success is to have good control of your household budget as well. Maximize your savings by asking questions and reading through the paperwork or going through it with someone who can explain the process better.

