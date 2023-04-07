News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin DNR to review public input on Wolf Management Plan

(CBS Newspath)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin DNR is currently reviewing public comments on the proposed Wolf Management Plan.

They gave the public the opportunity to comment on the state’s wolf management, and they will consider revisions based on these comments.

The public has been part of the process in other ways as well. The DNR had a wolf management plan committee and an online questionnaire in addition to the public comments on the plan itself. They also worked with tribal partners and natural resource professionals who were involved in Wisconsin wolf management.

The DNR is serious about ensuring there is transparency and inclusion in this plan.

They will present the final plan to the Natural Resources Board when it is ready. The Wisconsin DNR encourages Wisconsin residents to join the Wolf Management Plan mailing list if they want to stay updated on the plan.

The last plan was updated in 2007, so the DNR wanted a new plan that would consider how the population dynamics have changed and one that is culturally relevant.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin DOJ investigate Stevens Point shooting
Suspect condition unknown after officer involved shooting in Stevens Point
1 person injured after motorcycle crash in Wood County
Marcus Cinema at Cedar Creek.
Nike, Michael Jordan movie ‘Air’ writer has Wausau tie
Stevens Point attempted retail theft case
Stevens Point Police seek info about attempted retail theft case
Photos taken inside the theater Saturday after the collapse.
SPASH teen’s life saved in roof collapse

Latest News

Crews responding to shed fire in Portage County
13-year-old dies after UTV crashes, falls into Iowa Co. river
Elier Bravo de Leon, 20
Stevens Point man pleads guilty to attempted murder
Nearly 2,000 volunteers search for missing Winona mother of two
Nearly 2,000 volunteers search for missing Winona mother of two