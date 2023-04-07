Wausau Eagles Club Holding Annual Easter Drive-Up Dinner

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Eagles Club is holding its fourth annual Free Easter Drive-Up Dinner on Sunday.

Dinner will be served from 10 am-3 pm at The Eagles Club and will be brought to your vehicle.

“Anybody can come to this dinner, you don’t have to have a financial need or maybe you have a financial need, maybe you just don’t want to eat alone or cook for yourself, anyone can come, we welcome everyone”, Said Lynn Geier Chairman.

Anyone can also come to help and serve during the event.

Donations are always welcome and appreciated.

