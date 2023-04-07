News and First Alert Weather App
Suspect in Custody After Officer Involved Shooting in Stevens Point

By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - A suspect is in custody after an officer-involved shooting In Stevens Point early Friday morning.

At approximately 3:20 am, a suspicious person was reported outside of a residence in the 900 block of Bukolt Ave.

Officers responded to the scene which led to the shooting.

One person was taken into custody.

This is an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger at this time.

The case has been turned over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Divison of Criminal Investigations.

We will keep you updated as more details become available.

