Stevens Point man pleads guilty to attempted murder

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 20-year-old Stevens Point man has pleaded guilty to two charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in a Stevens Point stabbing case.

Elier Bravo De Leon stabbed a 32-year woman and her 7-year-old child in their Stevens Point apartment on Dec. 20.

During a probable cause hearing on Dec. 21, prosecutors said the victim said someone had been entering her home for weeks. The victim said she installed cameras. On Dec. 19, she said she went to bed and woke up with the suspect standing over her holding a knife. Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins said the woman tried to fight but was stabbed several times. She told investigators the suspect then stabbed her child. The woman had 32 separate injuries.

During the December court hearing, Cousins said law enforcement viewed footage from the doorbell cam showing the defendant leaving the residence covered in blood. He was arrested after the incident.

In exchange for the plea deal, the judge dismissed five other charges.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 28.

