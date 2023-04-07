News and First Alert Weather App
Portage County and City of Stevens Point working on location for Portage County Justice Center

A rendering of the possible location for the Portage County Justice Center
By Jade Flury
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County and the City of Stevens Point are working together to find a new location for the Portage County Justice Center.

There are currently two site options on the table. The first location would be in downtown Stevens Point and the other option is a greenfield site on the outskirts of town.

The process of building a new justice center began back in 2015. Mayor Mike Wiza, of Stevens Point, said it’s a complex and complicated project.

The concept for the Portage County Justice Center is a large campus where all of the county offices will be located.

“So making sure the county has all of the information they need is critical for the creation of this justice center,” said Mayor Wiza.

The justice center will include the sheriff’s office, jail, circuit court, county clerk, and more.

“So we’re trying to help the county find, first of all, the space they say they need and doing what’s best for the community,” said Mayor Wiza.

The first option for the Portage County Justice Center is in downtown Stevens Point in the lot where the current annex building sits. County estimates show this location will cost around $175 million.

”While it costs a little bit more because of the constraints, and tearing down the buildings, it’s going to have some value to those who don’t necessarily have transportation to make it outside of downtown,” said Wiza.

The second option for the justice center is a 25 to 35-acre greenfield site on the outskirts of the city. The county estimates this location to cost around $165 million.

“A greenfield site will allow the county facility to spread out a little bit more. Instead of going up, they can go out and that makes it cheaper to build,” said Wiza.

County Executive John Pavelski said the city has passed some resolutions to make the downtown location a little more advantageous. The biggest obstacle he said is “the willingness of the city to sell us some of the 650 acres of land they own or allow us to annex land for the project.”

Mayor Wiza said there are pros and cons to each location.

”And we want to make sure we do the right thing because this is another one of those projects that whatever decision we choose, we’re going to have to live with for the next 50-plus years,” said Wiza.

On April 18th, the county will vote on where the Portage County Justice Center will be located. On May 2nd, they will be voting on the funding for the site that they choose. In order to approve the funding, 19 out of 25 county supervisors will have to agree to fund the building.

