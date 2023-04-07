One Person Injured After Motorcycle Crash in Wood County

Wood County, WI (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured after a Motorcycle crash last night.

At approximately 11:44 pm, Multiple agencies responded to State Highway 54 Near Swanson Road in the Town of Port Edwards. An investigation determined one Individual was involved in the incident.

The Individual was flown from the scene by lifelink to the Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and alcohol is believed to have played a role in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.