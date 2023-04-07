Multiple area sports in action on Wisconsin Rapids’ turf fields in Thursday’s prep highlights

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids played host to multiple sports on their turf fields in Thursday high school sports action.

Starting on the softball field, Wisconsin Rapids took on Merrill. Wisconsin Rapids opened up to a 4-1 through three innings and continued to grow their lead. Sawyer Holberg and Bella Force each drove in runs in the fourth inning as the Red Raiders won 7-1.

Nearby, Lakeland played Abbotsford/Colby in non-conference baseball action. The two were tied at 1-1 in the fifth inning when a Jaxon Polivka’s looper to center dropped, scoring a run for Abbotsford/Colby. Lakeland came back to tie the game in the fifth inning, then Nate Ariola drove in two runs on a bases loaded single. Will Fortier added an insurance run in the seventh inning in a 5-2 Lakeland win.

On the pitch, Wisconsin Rapids hosted Rhinelander and Kate Schaeffer did her best to capture a win. She scored twice in the first half, while Aliyah Jennings added a penalty kick to give the Red Raiders a 3-0 lead at halftime. They eventually won 4-0.

