Mass casualty exercise at Aspirus trains first responders

Thursday's scenario took place at Aspirus Wausau Hospital and included Wausau Fire and EMS personnel
By Jade Flury
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s known that first responders have to stay on their toes at all times, but to stay prepared, Aspirus took part in a mass casualty exercise to test the preparedness of their staff.

“In a disaster, we can have a different volume of patients coming in and it can be very stressful. It can be a little bit of mass chaos,” said Andrea Hebert, a trauma nurse at Aspirus.

On Thursday, Aspirus recreated a real-life mass shooting scenario with 15 injured patients to test the response of hospital staff and first responders.

“We really want to test our processes, our staff, and make sure that we’re prepared for any kind of a situation,” said Hebert.

Using fake blood and injuries, nurses, and EMS treated their patients like a real event.

“So we’re using simulation which there’s some evidence that simulation helps not only people learn, but it helps with their retention of learning so they’re likely to remember and utilize this in the future,” said Hebert.

The mass casualty drill is a collaborative effort between Aspirus, Wausau police, and fire departments to make sure our first responders are ready if a real tragedy strikes.

“EMS is going to be our primary first responders on the scene. Initially triaging the patients and stabilizing them. Probably one of their most important roles in addition to the care is how we can distribute those patients among the hospitals in our region,” said Michael Clark, an EMS physician and medical director at Aspirus.

One actor who portrayed a fake ankle and head injury said she didn’t “make it” in her scenario.

“I was a walk-in. I’m pretty sure I lost too much blood and then I died,” said Natalie Steen, a participant.

“We like to identify things that we are doing well. Celebrate our successes as well as identify possible opportunities, whether large or small so we can fix those and again always be prepared for anything,” said Hebert.

Once the exercise wrapped up, nurses and EMS met to discuss their responses to see what was done well and which ones need improvement.

