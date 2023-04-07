First Alert Weather: Another shot of snow leading into the start of the holiday weekend

News and First Alert Weather App
Less wind on Friday with some sun. A warm front will spark snow Friday night into Saturday morning, melting by the afternoon.
Periods of snow from Highway 13 east, mixed with or just rain to the south and west.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Not nearly as windy on Good Friday with intervals of sun & clouds. A warm front will be the next trouble maker for Friday night into early Saturday morning with a band of snow that leads to some accumulations in the region. Clouds will break for a bit of sun later Saturday. Easter Sunday is shaping up to be dry and a bit milder. A warming trend for the week ahead with spring-like temperatures.

Sun along with some clouds and continued cool on Good Friday.
Good Friday features sunshine along with some clouds but still cooler than average for early April. Afternoon readings topping out in the low to mid 40s.

The next weather maker arrives Friday evening in the form of a warm front. Snow will break out from Highway 13 on east by mid to late evening, while rain could be mixed in from Wisconsin Rapids onto the south and west. Periods of snow overnight into early Saturday morning from Highway 8 south to around Highway 10. Accumulations by daybreak on Saturday of 2-5″ from Antigo to Merrill, Wausau, Marshfield, Stevens Point & Clintonville, while a coating to an inch possible farther south and in the northern and northwest parts of the region.

Snow or a mix of rain/snow developing Friday evening from SW to NE.
Periods of snow overnight into early Saturday morning.
Periods of snow early Saturday morning from Highway 10 on north.
Roads overnight into early Saturday will range from wet and slippery to slushy and snow-covered. By 8 AM on Saturday, most roads will be wet, and by the afternon Saturday, the roads will be dry. Early flakes ending on Saturday, then clouds with some breaks of sun in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.

Snowfall potential Friday night into Saturday morning.
Easter Sunday features a fair amount of sunshine with a milder afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. A cold front will pass by the region Sunday night and could produce a chance of showers.

Early flakes Saturday, while some sun on Sunday and milder.
Monday is mostly cloudy and continued milder with highs rising into the low 60s.

A warming trend for next week.
The real warm up is on tap starting Tuesday. A good amount of sunshine Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 70s Wednesday, low 70s Thursday. Next Friday is partly sunny but still pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

