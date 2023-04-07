Crews responding to shed fire in Portage County

News and First Alert Weather App
(MGN)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOWN OF EAU PLEINE, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple crews are responding to a structure fire in Portage County.

According to scanner traffic, fire crews from multiple agencies are actively fighting a shed fire on the 3400 block of Cty Rd N in the town of Eau Pleine just before 5:30 Friday night.

Newschannel 7 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide more information when it becomes available.

